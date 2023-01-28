Menu

Canada

Public to honour former Lt.-Gov. David Onley, lies in state at Ontario legislature

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 28, 2023 9:16 am
Click to play video: 'Former Ontario lieutenant-governor David Onley dies at 72'
Former Ontario lieutenant-governor David Onley dies at 72
WATCH ABOVE: Former Ontario lieutenant-governor and popular broadcaster, David Onley died on Saturday. Ahmar Khan reports – Jan 15, 2023

People can pay tribute to former Ontario lieutenant-governor David Onley this weekend as he lies in state for two days at the legislature before his funeral Monday.

The Premier’s Office says Onley will lie in state at Queen’s Park from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Onley, who emerged as a champion of disability rights both during and after his stint as Ontario’s 28th lieutenant-governor, died at age 72 on Jan. 14.

Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell says he used his status as the first person in the position with a physical disability to raise awareness of and help break down barriers facing other disabled people.

Onley used a motorized scooter throughout his life after contracting polio as a child and frequently drew on his lived experience when highlighting existing accessibility barriers.

He was appointed lieutenant-governor in 2007 and served for seven years.

Onley’s funeral will be held at Yorkminster Park Baptist Church at 11 a.m., with limited seating available for the public beginning at 9 a.m.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

