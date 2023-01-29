Okanagan bunny sanctuary needs a little love for Valentine’s Day

The bunnies that call the Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary home are in need of a little love ahead of Valentine’s Day, so they’ve launched the “Hey Y’all Hay For All” campaign to raise funds.

“The idea of this fundraiser is to raise enough money to provide the bunnies with a year’s supply of straw and shavings and hay,” said Antoinette Monod of the Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary.

The fundraiser kicks off Feb. 1. The sanctuary said it costs at least $480 to care for the 150 bunnies for a month. If the campaign receives 48 donations of at least $120, the bunnies will be taken care of for the whole year.

The fundraiser means that all other donations made throughout the year can be directed toward the rehabilitation work that Monod and her team do to help bunnies like Scarlet, who came into their care last year with a terrible wound on her back after being found in the wild.

Story continues below advertisement

“Every day I see her it’s like a gift because she really didn’t have much hope,” Monod said.

“She wasn’t going to make it out there. Bunnies just don’t make it out in the cold, so knowing that she has a whole life ahead of her is the best thing ever.”

To sweeten the deal, you can count down to Valentine’s Day and other important dates with their annual “Boys and Buns” calendar campaign.

“They’re $15 and it’s a really good high-quality calendar and 100 per cent of the proceeds go to helping the spay neutering fees and everything goes to the bunnies,” Monod said.

The calendars are now available for purchase and the fundraising campaign is ready to launch. To make a donation visit www.facebook.com/wpbsanctuary