Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary launches Valentine’s Day fundraiser

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted February 1, 2021 8:33 pm
Click to play video 'Lake Country bunny sanctuary raises funds for spay and neuter' Lake Country bunny sanctuary raises funds for spay and neuter
Lake Country bunny sanctuary raises funds for spay and neuter

Leading up to Valentine’s Day, volunteers at the Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary in Lake Country are counting down in a creative way with their third annual Valentine’s Spay and Neuter campaign.

“We take the pictures of the bunnies who need to be spayed and neutered,” Antoinette Monod, Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary president.

“We start off with a contest people can pick a picture of the bunny they want and they write the story and they design the picture and they submit it back to us.”

Three of the bunny stories will be introduced each day on their Facebook page in hopes that people will sponsor the bunnies to help pay for the veterinarian bill to get them spayed or neutered.

They have two new deliveries that are ready to go.

“We took in some female bunnies that immediately had babies. They were all born here and they are super nice and very sweet,” said Monod.

Bunnies multiply quickly: a female bunny can have between five to 10 babies every 30 days.

That adds up fast.

Even though the bunnies aren’t being adopted into homes, sponsors and the public may be able to meet the bunnies in person as the sanctuary is preparing to open its doors for the first time in three years.

For details about how to donate or take part in the contest visit their Facebook page. 

Petslake countryNon ProfitRabbitsNeuterSpayAnimal SanctuaryWarren Peace Bunny SanctuaryBunny SanctuaryLake Country Sanctuary
