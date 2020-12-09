Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
December 9 2020 6:12pm
02:29

Toronto actor new voice of Bugs Bunny

Eric Bauza has landed the iconic role of Bugs Bunny. Shallima Maharaj has his story of determination and creativity.

Advertisement

Video Home