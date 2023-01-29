Edmontonians partake in Polar Plunge Special Olympics fundraiser

Send this page to someone via email

Over 200 Edmontonians took part in the Polar Plunge on Sunday to raise funds for Special Olympics athletes across the province.

In Edmonton, police officers, professional athletes and community members plunged into the frigid waters of Lake Summerside.

The plunge, which started in Lethbridge in 2012, hasn’t taken place in person since 2019. This year marks the 12th anniversary of the event which is part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run organization — “the largest public awareness and grassroots fundraising organization for Special Olympics globally,” according to Special Olympics Alberta.

This year, the hundreds of plungers have raised over $100,000, said Const. Amanda Trenchard, who is also a coach.

Lethbridge residents dive in frigid water to raise funds for Special Olympic athletes

She said it’s good to be back and see people you haven’t seen in three years after spending two years doing the plunge virtually.

“It’s just so cool to be here and for such a good cause – the athletes are so excited to be back,” she said.

All the money raised goes towards the athletes to help them compete in their sport, including low-cost programming, said Sue Gilchrist, Special Olympics Alberta CEO.

“This is a community event — it only works if the community is behind it,” she said. “The community is behind Special Olympics and we see that loud and clear today, it’s fantastic.”

Alberta athletes prepare for Special Olympics Canada Winter Games

As for the cold plunge? It hurts, she admits, but it’s worth it.

“Our athletes, they put everything on the line. They give so much when they compete. They give so much when they practice. This is a small, small, small price to pay for all the effort they put into being the best athletes they can be.”

The athletes will be competing next month in Strathcona County. For more information on plunges across the province or how to donate, visit the Special Olympics Alberta website.