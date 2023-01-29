Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmontonians partake in Polar Plunge Special Olympics fundraiser

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted January 29, 2023 5:04 pm
Officers get ready to take the plunge, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. View image in full screen
Officers get ready to take the plunge, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Global News/Eric Beck

Over 200 Edmontonians took part in the Polar Plunge on Sunday to raise funds for Special Olympics athletes across the province.

In Edmonton, police officers, professional athletes and community members plunged into the frigid waters of Lake Summerside.

The plunge, which started in Lethbridge in 2012, hasn’t taken place in person since 2019. This year marks the 12th anniversary of the event which is part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run organization — “the largest public awareness and grassroots fundraising organization for Special Olympics globally,” according to Special Olympics Alberta.

This year, the hundreds of plungers have raised over $100,000, said Const. Amanda Trenchard, who is also a coach.

Click to play video: 'Lethbridge residents dive in frigid water to raise funds for Special Olympic athletes'
Lethbridge residents dive in frigid water to raise funds for Special Olympic athletes

She said it’s good to be back and see people you haven’t seen in three years after spending two years doing the plunge virtually.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“It’s just so cool to be here and for such a good cause – the athletes are so excited to be back,” she said.

All the money raised goes towards the athletes to help them compete in their sport, including low-cost programming, said Sue Gilchrist, Special Olympics Alberta CEO.

“This is a community event — it only works if the community is behind it,” she said. “The community is behind Special Olympics and we see that loud and clear today, it’s fantastic.”

Click to play video: 'Alberta athletes prepare for Special Olympics Canada Winter Games'
Alberta athletes prepare for Special Olympics Canada Winter Games

As for the cold plunge? It hurts, she admits, but it’s worth it.

“Our athletes, they put everything on the line. They give so much when they compete. They give so much when they practice. This is a small, small, small price to pay for all the effort they put into being the best athletes they can be.”

Story continues below advertisement

The athletes will be competing next month in Strathcona County. For more information on plunges across the province or how to donate, visit the Special Olympics Alberta website.

FundraiserSpecial OlympicsLaw EnforcementPolar PlungeSpecial Olympics AlbertaAlberta polar plungeAlthetes
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers