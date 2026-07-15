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Canada

TTC prepares to install automatic train signalling, promises more frequent service

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 15, 2026 3:27 pm
1 min read
A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. View image in full screen
A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
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Toronto’s transit agency has signed an agreement to replace the signals used on Line 2, the Bloor-Danforth line, a move it says will allow trains to run more often and with fewer delays.

The new deal will see Hitachi Rail Canada install a communications-based train control (CBTC) system for the Toronto Transit Commission.

The system is used to automatically control speed and distance between trains, letting them operate closer together, meaning they can arrive at stations more frequently.

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“We’re modernizing the TTC by investing in systems that increase capacity, improve reliability, enhance safety and support a growing city,” TTC CEO Mandeep Lali said in a news release.

“CBTC is the next evolution in signalling, enabling us to better manage trains in real time and deliver more frequent service to customers.”

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The new system has been used on the Yonge-University line for the past three years, but isn’t expected to be fully operational on Bloor-Danforth for a decade.

The TTC said the project would begin in 2028 and was scheduled to wrap up in 2037.

Click to play video: 'TTC riders now able to see real-time updates on new pilot website'
TTC riders now able to see real-time updates on new pilot website

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