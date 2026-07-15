Quebec and Alberta announce plan to work together to deploy AI in government

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The Quebec and Alberta governments plan to work together to implement artificial intelligence in public administration.

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec minister of cybersecurity and digital technology, announced the agreement Tuesday alongside Nate Glubish, Alberta minister of technology and innovation.

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The agreement will span five years and includes no financial engagement, but rather a sharing of knowledge between both administrations.

Duranceau says the initiative will build on each province’s expertise to create a more effective state.

Glubish highlighted Alberta’s AI initiatives and presented them as a way to increase speed and reduce costs.

Alberta has leaned into AI and is the centre of Canada’s emerging data centre landscape, according to recent research out of York University.