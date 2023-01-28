Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Minor injuries after Eglinton Avenue fire

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 28, 2023 12:50 pm
Emergency services on the scene of a fire in the Eglinton Avenue West and Kane Avenue area of Toronto. View image in full screen
Emergency services on the scene of a fire in the Eglinton Avenue West and Kane Avenue area of Toronto. Max Trotta/Global News

One person has been taken to hospital and several others were assessed by paramedics after a fire in Toronto on Saturday morning.

Toronto police said a fire was reported in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Kane Avenue on Saturday morning.

Toronto Fire’s Capt. Dan Viera told Global News the blaze was noted at around 10:20 a.m., with smoke visible when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Trending Now

He said that four people may have sustained injuries, while police said neighbouring units were evacuated.

Read more: Toronto mall closed after fire in boiler room

Read next: Rent control: What tenants should know as rental prices surge across Canada  

Paramedics said that one person was taken to hospital and several other patients were being assessed at the scene but had not been taken to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire was controlled and searches had been completed by just before 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Toronto PoliceFireTPSToronto ParamedicsToronto FireEglinton AvenueKane Avenue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers