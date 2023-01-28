Minor injuries after Eglinton Avenue fire

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been taken to hospital and several others were assessed by paramedics after a fire in Toronto on Saturday morning.

Toronto police said a fire was reported in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Kane Avenue on Saturday morning.

Toronto Fire’s Capt. Dan Viera told Global News the blaze was noted at around 10:20 a.m., with smoke visible when firefighters arrived at the scene.

He said that four people may have sustained injuries, while police said neighbouring units were evacuated.

Paramedics said that one person was taken to hospital and several other patients were being assessed at the scene but had not been taken to hospital.

The fire was controlled and searches had been completed by just before 11 a.m. on Saturday.