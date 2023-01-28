Man wanted after alleged assault on Danforth Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto are asking the public for help identifying a man officers say assaulted someone on Danforth Avenue.

Toronto police said that, on Jan. 24 at just after 3:30 p.m., an assault was reported in the area of Danforth and Jones avenues.

It is alleged that one man walking along Danforth Avenue came across another man and assaulted him.

Police said the victim sustained serious injuries and fell to the ground during the assault.

The suspect is described as a six-foot man in his 20s with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a red paper mask with flames on it, black sweater and black pants, police said.