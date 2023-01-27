Toronto police seek 2 suspects after shooting reported at Queen and Spadina

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting investigation in Toronto.
Toronto police said on Dec. 17, 2022, at 5:20 a.m., officers received a report of a shooting at the intersection of Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue.
Police said officers determined a single round was fired through the window of a business.
Officers said video surveillance was reviewed, and police are now searching for two suspects.
Police said the first suspect is a man in his 20s, wearing a black hooded winter jacket, a tan shirt, blue jeans and black running shoes.
The second suspect is also a man in his 20s with braided hair. He as seen wearing a blue shirt, a black winter jacket, black jeans and running shoes.
Police have released a video of the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
