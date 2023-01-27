Menu

Crime

Toronto police seek 2 suspects after shooting reported at Queen and Spadina

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 27, 2023 6:25 pm
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. <i data-stringify-type="italic" style="box-sizing: inherit; color: rgb(29, 28, 29); font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; orphans: 2; widows: 2; background-color: rgb(248, 248, 248); text-decoration-thickness: initial;">A group of teenage girls facing second-degree murder charges in the death of a homeless man in Toronto is set to return to court in the new year. THE</i> CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Dec. 17, 2022, at 5:20 a.m., officers received a report of a shooting at the intersection of Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue.

Police said officers determined a single round was fired through the window of a business.

Officers said video surveillance was reviewed, and police are now searching for two suspects.

Police said the first suspect is a man in his 20s, wearing a black hooded winter jacket, a tan shirt, blue jeans and black running shoes.

The second suspect is also a man in his 20s with braided hair. He as seen wearing a blue shirt, a black winter jacket, black jeans and running shoes.

Police have released a video of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

