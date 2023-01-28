TTC adds more employees to subway rotation after violence, rise in youth incidents

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — The Toronto Transit Commissions says it is immediately deploying an additional 80 employees to move throughout the system each day in the wake of recent violence.

The transit agency announced late Friday that additional management staff will be “highly visible” and rotate through the subway network during peak service hours.

The announcement came hours before Toronto police said it received reports of two separate incidents on the TTC Friday evening involving a group of young people.

Police say a man was assaulted by a group of young people on a TTC bus in the city’s east end and he was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Minutes earlier, the force says it received reports alleging a group of young people assaulted a man at a downtown subway station about a kilometre away.

Story continues below advertisement

Det.-Const. Michelle Flannery says police are currently treating the attacks as separate incidents and are appealing for witnesses to come forward to aid the ongoing investigation.