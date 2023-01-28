Menu

Canada

TTC adds more employees to subway rotation after violence, rise in youth incidents

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 28, 2023 10:57 am
Divide growing over Toronto's solution to TTC violence
Divide growing over Toronto’s solution to TTC violence
WATCH ABOVE: The plan to add uniformed police patrols on the TTC to address recent violence, is getting mixed reviews. While some agree the plan will make them feel safer, others say by ignoring proper funding to address root causes, the problems will only be deferred. Matthew Bingley reports.

TORONTO — The Toronto Transit Commissions says it is immediately deploying an additional 80 employees to move throughout the system each day in the wake of recent violence.

The transit agency announced late Friday that additional management staff will be “highly visible” and rotate through the subway network during peak service hours.

The announcement came hours before Toronto police said it received reports of two separate incidents on the TTC Friday evening involving a group of young people.

Police say a man was assaulted by a group of young people on a TTC bus in the city’s east end and he was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Minutes earlier, the force says it received reports alleging a group of young people assaulted a man at a downtown subway station about a kilometre away.

Det.-Const. Michelle Flannery says police are currently treating the attacks as separate incidents and are appealing for witnesses to come forward to aid the ongoing investigation.

Toronto police step up visible officer presence on the TTC
Toronto police step up visible officer presence on the TTC
