Police investigate Toronto subway robbery, allegedly committed by ‘group of young people’

Toronto police are investigating after a group of young people allegedly robbed a male victim at a subway station.

Police said that, at around 5:40 p.m. on Friday, they received reports a male victim had been robbed at Pape Subway Station in the east of the city.

The victim said he was robbed, though no injuries were reported. Police said the young suspects fled the scene.

The incident was reported just two minutes after a group of young people allegedly assaulted someone on a bus, also in the Pape Avenue area.

Police have said they do not believe the two incidents are related and are appealing for witnesses and video for the two investigations.

The report comes at the end of a week where several high-profile incidents were reported on the TTC. They include stabbings on both a bus and a streetcar and an alleged attack on uniformed transit staff by four 13-year-old boys.

