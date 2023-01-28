Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate Toronto subway robbery, allegedly committed by ‘group of young people’

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 28, 2023 11:32 am
People walk past Pape Station during a heavy winter snowstorm, Toronto, Ont., Jan. 25, 2023. View image in full screen
People walk past Pape Station during a heavy winter snowstorm, Toronto, Ont., Jan. 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin

Toronto police are investigating after a group of young people allegedly robbed a male victim at a subway station.

Police said that, at around 5:40 p.m. on Friday, they received reports a male victim had been robbed at Pape Subway Station in the east of the city.

The victim said he was robbed, though no injuries were reported. Police said the young suspects fled the scene.

Read more: 1 person taken to hospital after assault on Toronto bus: police

Read next: Rent control: What tenants should know as rental prices surge across Canada  

The incident was reported just two minutes after a group of young people allegedly assaulted someone on a bus, also in the Pape Avenue area.

Police have said they do not believe the two incidents are related and are appealing for witnesses and video for the two investigations.

Story continues below advertisement

The report comes at the end of a week where several high-profile incidents were reported on the TTC. They include stabbings on both a bus and a streetcar and an alleged attack on uniformed transit staff by four 13-year-old boys.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Divide growing over Toronto’s solution to TTC violence'
Divide growing over Toronto’s solution to TTC violence

Advertisement
CrimeToronto PoliceRobberyTTCTPSToronto Transit CommissionPape AvenueTTC CrimePape Subway Station
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers