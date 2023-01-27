1 person taken to hospital after assault on Toronto bus: police

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been taken to hospital after reportedly being assaulted by a group of young people on a Toronto transit bus, police say.

In a tweet Toronto police said the incident occurred at around 5:42 p.m., in the area of Cosburn and Pape avenues.

Police said officers received reports that a man had been assaulted by a group of young people on a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) bus.

Officers said one patient was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“Suspects fled the scene,” police said in the tweet, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

ASSAULT:

Cosburn Ave & Pape Ave

5:42 p.m.

– reports of a man assaulted by group of young people on board TTC bus

– @TorontoMedics took patient to hospital with minor injuries

– suspects fled the scene

– police o/s

– ongoing investigation#GO210795

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 28, 2023