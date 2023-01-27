Police charge 2 men in connection with 2022 shooting of 18-year-old in downtown Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Two more people have been arrested in connection with a 2022 downtown Hamilton shooting that sent a young man to hospital.

Investigators say the incident happened around 1 p.m. on Oct. 23 in a home near George and Caroline streets.

The victim, an 18-year-old man, was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries resulting from a gunshot.

“Police can confirm several shots were fired inside a residence and … believe this incident to be targeted,” a Hamilton police spokesperson said in a release.

Two men, aged 24 and 20, are each facing seven charges including robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault and use of a firearm.

The 20-year-old is facing an additional seven charges, 14 in all, tied to possession of a prohibited firearm and failing to comply with a probation order.

Detectives say the accused are a part of a group of five under investigation that also includes a 22-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl.

Police have not released any details on the connection between the suspects and the injured man due to an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.