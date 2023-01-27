Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police charge 2 men in connection with 2022 shooting of 18-year-old in downtown Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 27, 2023 3:17 pm
Hamilton police say two more people were charged in connection with a daytime shooting in the downtown core on Oct. 23, 2022. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say two more people were charged in connection with a daytime shooting in the downtown core on Oct. 23, 2022. Global News

Two more people have been arrested in connection with a 2022 downtown Hamilton shooting that sent a young man to hospital.

Investigators say the incident happened around 1 p.m. on Oct. 23 in a home near George and Caroline streets.

The victim, an 18-year-old man, was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries resulting from a gunshot.

“Police can confirm several shots were fired inside a residence and … believe this incident to be targeted,” a Hamilton police spokesperson said in a release.

Read more: Police charge Hamilton man for shooting inside downtown residence

Read next: Former NFL player Jessie Lemonier dead at 25

Two men, aged 24 and 20, are each facing seven charges including robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault and use of a firearm.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The 20-year-old is facing an additional seven charges, 14 in all, tied to possession of a prohibited firearm and failing to comply with a probation order.

Detectives say the accused are a part of a group of five under investigation that also includes a 22-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl.

Police have not released any details on the connection between the suspects and the injured man due to an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'What is thundersnow? Rare weather phenomenon lights up parts of Ontario sky'
What is thundersnow? Rare weather phenomenon lights up parts of Ontario sky
Hamilton newsHome InvasionHamilton Police ServiceHamilton ShootingGeorge StreetHamilton gun violencecaroline streetdowntown hamilton shootingshots fired Hamilton
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers