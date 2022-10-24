Police investigate ‘shots fired’ at residence in downtown Hamilton

Hamilton police (HPS) say they’re investigating a daytime incident involving shots fired in the city’s downtown on Sunday.
Detectives are characterizing the shooting as a “home Invasion” and say the “targeted” occurrence happened inside a residence just after 1 p.m. in the area of George and Caroline streets.
“Police attended and upon arrival, officers immediately secured the area and searched for anyone involved; however no suspects were located,” HPS said in a release.
Investigators are seeking security camera footage and ask residents in the area to check their systems between the hours of 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Oct. 23 for any suspicious activity.
The shooting comes just hours after a similar unrelated disturbance in which shots were fired in a residential neighbourhood on Hamilton’s West Mountain.
Investigators say that incident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on Purnell Drive and that a gun was discharged in a parking lot.
Anyone with information on either shooting can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.
