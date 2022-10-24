Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate ‘shots fired’ at residence in downtown Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 8:16 am
Hamilton police say they are investigating a daytime shooting in the downtown core on Oct. 23, 2022. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say they are investigating a daytime shooting in the downtown core on Oct. 23, 2022. Global News

Hamilton police (HPS) say they’re investigating a daytime incident involving shots fired in the city’s downtown on Sunday.

Detectives are characterizing the shooting as a “home Invasion” and say the “targeted” occurrence happened inside a residence just after 1 p.m. in the area of George and Caroline streets.

“Police attended and upon arrival, officers immediately secured the area and searched for anyone involved; however no suspects were located,” HPS said in a release.

Read more: OPP looking for 3 suspects after Simcoe, Ont. home invasion

Investigators are seeking security camera footage and ask residents in the area to check their systems between the hours of 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Oct. 23 for any suspicious activity.

Trending Now

The shooting comes just hours after a similar unrelated disturbance in which shots were fired in a residential neighbourhood on Hamilton’s West Mountain.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say that incident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on Purnell Drive and that a gun was discharged in a parking lot.

Anyone with information on either shooting can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Ontario Municipal Elections 2022'
Ontario Municipal Elections 2022
ShootingHamiltonHamilton PoliceHome InvasionHamilton Police ServiceHamilton ShootingGeorge Streetdowntown Hamiltonshooting in Hamiltoncaroline streetdowntown hamilton shootingshots fired Hamilton
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers