Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP looking for 3 suspects after Simcoe, Ont. home invasion

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted October 22, 2022 2:41 pm
opp cruiser
OPP cruiser. File photo

OPP are investigating a home invasion that took place Saturday morning in Simcoe, Ont.

Police say around 3:19 a.m., emergency crews received a call about a home invasion at an address on Highland Avenue.

Officers determined that three people armed with handguns went into the home.

Read more: 3 arrested for violent home invasion in Bancroft in May: OPP

Once inside, the three suspects reportedly demanded property from the occupants of the home.

Police say one of the occupants was assaulted and suffered minor injuries.

The three suspects then fled in a white car.

Read more: Man, 42, charged in connection with home invasion, robbery in Georgina, Ont.: police

Story continues below advertisement

The suspects are described as Black men in their early 20s, with slim builds and are all around 5’5″ in height.

Trending Now

One suspect was wearing roundish black framed glasses, police say.

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

CrimeOPPOntario Provincial PoliceHome InvasionSuspectssimcoeOPP Simcoe home invasion
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers