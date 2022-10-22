OPP looking for 3 suspects after Simcoe, Ont. home invasion

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OPP are investigating a home invasion that took place Saturday morning in Simcoe, Ont.

Police say around 3:19 a.m., emergency crews received a call about a home invasion at an address on Highland Avenue.

Officers determined that three people armed with handguns went into the home.

Once inside, the three suspects reportedly demanded property from the occupants of the home.

Police say one of the occupants was assaulted and suffered minor injuries.

The three suspects then fled in a white car.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspects are described as Black men in their early 20s, with slim builds and are all around 5’5″ in height.

One suspect was wearing roundish black framed glasses, police say.

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.