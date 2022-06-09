Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 arrested for violent home invasion in Bancroft in May: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 9, 2022 4:10 pm
opp patch View image in full screen
Bancroft OPP arrested three men in connection with a home invasion on May 18, 2022. The Canadian Press file

Three men face assault and robbery charges following a home invasion in the town of Bancroft in late May.

According to Bancroft OPP, on May 18, officers responded to a residence on Gaebel Road after three men forcibly entered a residence, assaulted an adult with a weapon, then fled on foot.

Police say the victim was transported to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police release videos of suspects in Mississauga home invasion robbery

On Thursday, OPP said the investigation led to the arrest of three individuals who did not know the victim.

Justin Sleeper, 29, and Cory Fallis, 39, both from Bancroft, and Jimmy Dempsey, 35, from Carlow-Mayo Township, were arrested and each charged with aggravated assault, assault, robbery with violence, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, break and enter and disguise with intent.

Story continues below advertisement

They were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Thursday, OPP.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Robbery tagHome Invasion tagBancroft tagBancroft OPP tagrobbery with violence tagBancroft home invasion tagBancroft robbery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers