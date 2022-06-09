3 arrested for violent home invasion in Bancroft in May: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Three men face assault and robbery charges following a home invasion in the town of Bancroft in late May.

According to Bancroft OPP, on May 18, officers responded to a residence on Gaebel Road after three men forcibly entered a residence, assaulted an adult with a weapon, then fled on foot.

Police say the victim was transported to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, OPP said the investigation led to the arrest of three individuals who did not know the victim.

Justin Sleeper, 29, and Cory Fallis, 39, both from Bancroft, and Jimmy Dempsey, 35, from Carlow-Mayo Township, were arrested and each charged with aggravated assault, assault, robbery with violence, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, break and enter and disguise with intent.

They were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Thursday, OPP.