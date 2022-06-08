Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police release videos of suspects in Mississauga home invasion robbery

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 8, 2022 11:30 am
Peel Regional Police have released two videos in the hopes that someone may be able to help officers identify the suspects.

Peel Regional Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects wanted in connection with an investigation into a home invasion robbery in Mississauga.

In a press release, police said the incident occurred on Sept 3, 2021.

Police said at around 1:40 a.m., five suspects allegedly forced their way into a home.

Read more: Man, 28, arrested in connection with bank robbery spree investigation in Toronto: police

“The suspects demanded the occupant’s vehicles and money, at which point one of the suspects discharged a firearm into the ground,” the release read. “Fortunately, no serious physical injuries were sustained by any of the victims.”

Officers said all of the suspects are male, and were wearing masks, dark hooded sweaters, dark pants and gloves.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, “several suspects” allegedly stole the victim’s white 2021 Bentley Bentayga while the rest fled the area in a Nissan Murano that they arrived in.

Officers said the stolen vehicle has since been recovered.

Police said the suspects should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

“They are believed to be involved in other home invasions and carjackings in the Greater Toronto Area,” the release said. “Police are still seeking information regarding the stolen Bentley Bentayga or the suspects.”

Trending Stories

Officers said if they are located, they should not be approached.

“Call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said.

Police have released videos of the incident, in hopes that the public may be able to help identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

 

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRobbery tagpeel regional police tagMississauga tagHome Invasion tagCarjacking tagMississauga crime tagPRP tagmississauga robbery tagmississauga home invasion tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers