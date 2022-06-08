Police release videos of suspects in Mississauga home invasion robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects wanted in connection with an investigation into a home invasion robbery in Mississauga.

In a press release, police said the incident occurred on Sept 3, 2021.

Police said at around 1:40 a.m., five suspects allegedly forced their way into a home.

“The suspects demanded the occupant’s vehicles and money, at which point one of the suspects discharged a firearm into the ground,” the release read. “Fortunately, no serious physical injuries were sustained by any of the victims.”

Officers said all of the suspects are male, and were wearing masks, dark hooded sweaters, dark pants and gloves.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, “several suspects” allegedly stole the victim’s white 2021 Bentley Bentayga while the rest fled the area in a Nissan Murano that they arrived in.

Officers said the stolen vehicle has since been recovered.

Police said the suspects should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

“They are believed to be involved in other home invasions and carjackings in the Greater Toronto Area,” the release said. “Police are still seeking information regarding the stolen Bentley Bentayga or the suspects.”

Officers said if they are located, they should not be approached.

“Call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said.

Police have released videos of the incident, in hopes that the public may be able to help identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement