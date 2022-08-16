Menu

Crime

Man, 42, charged in connection with home invasion, robbery in Georgina, Ont.: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 12:20 pm
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News

A 42-year-old man has been charged in connection with a home invasion and robbery investigation in Georgina, Ont., police say.

York Regional Police said on Monday at around 11 p.m., officers received a report of a man with a weapon in the Metropolitan Crescent and Simcoe Avenue area.

Police said a male suspect allegedly entered a home with a shotgun and demanded the residents hand over cash and mobile devices.

Read more: Police investigating after fire in Georgina, Ont. leaves 1 dead

According to police, officers “arrived on scene before the suspect could flee and was taken into custody.”

Officers said no one was injured as a result of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said 42-year-old Joshua Read of no fixed address has been charged with several offences including robbery, pointing a firearm and failing to comply with a judicial release order.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

