Man, 42, charged in connection with home invasion, robbery in Georgina, Ont.: police

A 42-year-old man has been charged in connection with a home invasion and robbery investigation in Georgina, Ont., police say.

York Regional Police said on Monday at around 11 p.m., officers received a report of a man with a weapon in the Metropolitan Crescent and Simcoe Avenue area.

Police said a male suspect allegedly entered a home with a shotgun and demanded the residents hand over cash and mobile devices.

According to police, officers “arrived on scene before the suspect could flee and was taken into custody.”

Officers said no one was injured as a result of the incident.

Police said 42-year-old Joshua Read of no fixed address has been charged with several offences including robbery, pointing a firearm and failing to comply with a judicial release order.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.