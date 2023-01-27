Yarmouth, N.S. man found guilty of murder in 2020 killing of Colton Cook

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Yarmouth, N.S., has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2020 homicide of Colton Cook.

Cook, 26, was reported missing on Sept. 27 of that year. His partial remains were found that day near his burned-out pickup truck, and the rest of his remains were found two days later.

View image in full screen Colton Cook’s remains were found near his burned-out truck in September 2020. Facebook

Following a jury trial in Yarmouth, Robert Charles Rogers, 57, was found guilty Thursday of second-degree murder and interfering with human remains. He remains in custody and will be sentenced at a later date.

Rogers was charged, along with 36-year-old Wayne Richard Crawford, on Oct. 2, 2020.

A third man, Keith Arthur Siscoe Jr., 35, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder on Dec. 17 of that year.

Siscoe pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder on July 18, 2022, and is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 2, 2023.

Crawford pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Jan. 3, 2023, and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 30.

In a release, the Nova Scotia RCMP thanked Cook’s family and friends “for their tremendous support of the investigation and the community members who came forward to provide crucial information and evidence.”