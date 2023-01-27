City of Ottawa, transit group reach settlement over LRT contract dispute

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Ottawa and Rideau Transit Group have reached an out-of-court settlement to end their dispute over the light rail transit system.

In a joint statement, the two parties say the settlement will resolve the issues between them and they will now turn to resetting their relationship.

The city had filed two notices of defaults against RTG _ one in March 2020 over issues with the rail line, and then a second in October 2021 after two trains derailed in August and September of that year.

On Wednesday, council heard an update from the city’s legal team about proceedings and other disputes with RTG.

The statement says RTG is committed to resolving the issues for all light rail vehicles before the opening the next extension of the system, which is set to be completed in 2025.

The city and RTG have also settled several disputes about the maintenance of the light rail system.