Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of Ottawa, transit group reach settlement over LRT contract dispute

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 27, 2023 12:22 pm
Passengers ride an LRT train on OC Transpo's new O-Train Confederation Line in Ottawa, on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. The City of Ottawa has ratified the settlement agreement with Rideau Transit group after disputes over the light rail transit system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. View image in full screen
Passengers ride an LRT train on OC Transpo's new O-Train Confederation Line in Ottawa, on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. The City of Ottawa has ratified the settlement agreement with Rideau Transit group after disputes over the light rail transit system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. JDT/

The City of Ottawa and Rideau Transit Group have reached an out-of-court settlement to end their dispute over the light rail transit system.

In a joint statement, the two parties say the settlement will resolve the issues between them and they will now turn to resetting their relationship.

The city had filed two notices of defaults against RTG _ one in March 2020 over issues with the rail line, and then a second in October 2021 after two trains derailed in August and September of that year.

Trending Now

Read more: Ottawa council votes to end citizen roles on transit oversight commission

Read next: Former NFL player Jessie Lemonier dead at 25

On Wednesday, council heard an update from the city’s legal team about proceedings and other disputes with RTG.

The statement says RTG is committed to resolving the issues for all light rail vehicles before the opening the next extension of the system, which is set to be completed in 2025.

Story continues below advertisement

The city and RTG have also settled several disputes about the maintenance of the light rail system.

OttawaLRTCity of OttawaOTtawa LRTRideau Transit Grouplrt ottawaottawa LRT rideau transit group
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers