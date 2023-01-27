Menu

Consumer

S&P/TSX composite down in late Friday morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 27, 2023 11:52 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin. TIJ

TORONTO — Losses in the base metals sector helped lead Canada’s main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets put in a mixed showing.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 38.07 points at 20,662.43.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 10.59 points at 33,938.82. The S&P 500 index was up 1.54 points at 4,061.97, while the Nasdaq composite was up 38.62 points at 11,551.03.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.08 cents US compared with 74.91 cents US on Thursday.

The March crude contract was down 95 cents at US$80.06 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down five cents at US$2.79 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$4.50 at US$1,925.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was down seven cents at US$4.20 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

