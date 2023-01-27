Regina man faces myriad of vehicle theft and weapon charges

A Regina man is facing a number of charges after a four-month police investigation into a rash of auto thefts.
Regina police said officers arrested 22-year-old Kaleb Ryder on Sunday and initially charged him with a handful of firearms-related offences.
Then on Thursday, an auto theft investigation led to Ryder as well. He was taken to a provincial correctional centre and charged with several more offences, including:
- seven counts of possession of a stolen vehicle over $5,000
- two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle under $5,000
- carrying a concealed weapon
- unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition in a vehicle
- possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- careless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
- two counts of failing to stop after an accident
- resisting arrest
- fraud under $5,000
- eight counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a release order
Arrest warrants were also executed on Ryder by the Saskatoon and Moose Jaw police for charges related to vehicle theft, breaking and entering, and weapon offences.
Ryder made his first provincial court appearance on Friday.
