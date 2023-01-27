Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Regina man faces myriad of vehicle theft and weapon charges

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 27, 2023 12:37 pm
Regina police car
A Regina man is facing charges from Regina, Saskatoon and Moose Jaw's police. File/ Global News

A Regina man is facing a number of charges after a four-month police investigation into a rash of auto thefts.

Regina police said officers arrested 22-year-old Kaleb Ryder on Sunday and initially charged him with a handful of firearms-related offences.

Read more: Regina sees over 100 overdoses a month, says Board of Police Commissioners report

Read next: Former NFL player Jessie Lemonier dead at 25

Then on Thursday, an auto theft investigation led to Ryder as well. He was taken to a provincial correctional centre and charged with several more offences, including:

  • seven counts of possession of a stolen vehicle over $5,000
  • two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle under $5,000
  • carrying a concealed weapon
  • unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition in a vehicle
  • possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
  • careless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
  • two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
  • two counts of failing to stop after an accident
  • resisting arrest
  • fraud under $5,000
  • eight counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a release order
Trending Now

Read more: Exhibit to create space for conversations of racism opens at Sask. Science Centre

Read next: Jay Leno breaks multiple bones in motorcycle accident months after garage fire

Story continues below advertisement

Arrest warrants were also executed on Ryder by the Saskatoon and Moose Jaw police for charges related to vehicle theft, breaking and entering, and weapon offences.

Ryder made his first provincial court appearance on Friday.

Click to play video: 'Stratford police release video appearing to show officer dragged by pickup truck at gas bar'
Stratford police release video appearing to show officer dragged by pickup truck at gas bar
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsFraudRegina Police ServiceWeaponsVehicle Theft
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers