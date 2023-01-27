Regina man faces myriad of vehicle theft and weapon charges

See more sharing options

A Regina man is facing a number of charges after a four-month police investigation into a rash of auto thefts.

Regina police said officers arrested 22-year-old Kaleb Ryder on Sunday and initially charged him with a handful of firearms-related offences.

Then on Thursday, an auto theft investigation led to Ryder as well. He was taken to a provincial correctional centre and charged with several more offences, including:

seven counts of possession of a stolen vehicle over $5,000

two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle under $5,000

carrying a concealed weapon

unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition in a vehicle

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

careless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

two counts of failing to stop after an accident

resisting arrest

fraud under $5,000

eight counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a release order

Arrest warrants were also executed on Ryder by the Saskatoon and Moose Jaw police for charges related to vehicle theft, breaking and entering, and weapon offences.

Ryder made his first provincial court appearance on Friday.