Exhibit to create space for conversations of racism opens at Sask. Science Centre

An exhibit to create a space for conversations on racism opened Wednesday at the Saskatchewan Science Centre. “Behind Racism” provides visitors with the chance to understand and learn about racism.

The Saskatchewan Science Centre Chief Operating Officer Ryan Holota said the exhibit was built by the Ontario Science Centre in partnership with the Canadian Race Relations Foundation.

“The exhibition does not try to explain away racism with science in any way, shape or form,” said Holota. “What it does do is … encourage us to think about the way that we think. Actually, it goes into the roots of racism … it also talks about real stories of racism in Canada, both from individuals as well as systemic racism.”

The exhibit features hands-on interactives and touchscreen videos that will take visitors on a bit of a journey.

Visitors gain access to the exhibit with a general admission fee to the Saskatchewan Science Centre.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) partnered with the Saskatchewan Science Centre to sponsor the exhibit. In a Tweet, RPS Chief Evan Bray said the interactive display provides a great opportunity for learning and dialogue.

“(Regina Police Service is) proud to sponsor this exhibition and create a space for this conversation,” Bray tweeted.

Holota said they have been receiving good feedback on the exhibit – people have expressed excitement because it creates open discussion.

“I think when we hear about racism, sometimes people are concerned that it’s going to be a little preachy or they’re not really sure what the content is going to be like,” he said. “It’s not here to tell us that what we’re doing is right or tell us what we’re doing is wrong. It’s asking us to explore our thoughts and our behaviours and just to make sure that we’re aware of what those are and aware of what’s happening in the communities around us.”

The Behind Racism exhibit will be on display until April 2.