Canada

4 arrested in connection with killing of Saint John man after 5-month investigation

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted January 27, 2023 8:35 am
Click to play video: 'Saint John Police investigate murder of 39-year-old'
Saint John Police investigate murder of 39-year-old
Saint John Police are investigating a midday murder on the south central peninsula. Three individuals are on the loose after a 39-year-old man was killed, and police are compiling a list of suspects. Robert Lothian reports – Aug 18, 2022

Police in Saint John, N.B., have arrested four people in connection with a murder over the summer.

The Saint John Police Force responded to a stabbing at a residence on Charles Street in Saint John on Aug. 17, 2022, shortly before 4 p.m.

Police said that three masked men wearing dark clothing had forced their way inside the apartment, where the victim, 39-year-old Justin Breau, was stabbed. The suspects then fled on foot toward Garden Street.

Read more: Saint John police investigating murder of 39-year-old man inside apartment

Earlier this week, the police force announced that following a five-month investigation “involving hundreds of exhibits,” the major crime unit arrested three men in connection with the murder.

Charles William Shatford, 47, appeared in court Wednesday on one charge of first-degree murder. He was remanded to jail until Feb. 10.

Two other men, aged 50 and 24, were also arrested Wednesday. They were scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

On Friday, police issued another update saying a fourth man was arrested Thursday around 5 p.m. The 32-year-old remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

