Saint John police investigating murder of 39-year-old man inside apartment

The Saint John Police Force say they are investigating a murder after a man was stabbed to death Wednesday afternoon inside an apartment.

In a release, police said officers responded to a stabbing at a residence on Charles Street in Saint John just before 4 p.m.

Three unidentified masked men wearing dark clothing allegedly forced their way inside the apartment, where the victim, 39-year-old Justin Breau, was stabbed.

The suspects fled on foot toward Garden Street.

“The Saint John Police Forensic Identification Services and Major Crime Unit are investigating. No arrests have been made,” the release said.

It said police remain on scene and searches and canvasses are ongoing in the area of Charles, Garden, Hazen and Coburg streets.

Police are canvassing the area for the suspects.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses or anyone in the area that has cell phone photographs or video, dashcam footage or security footage in the area on Wednesday between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Evidence can be submitted by calling police or using an online portal.

According to media reports, Breau was charged in 2020 with second-degree murder in the death of Mark Shatford, but he was later acquitted.