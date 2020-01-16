Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

35-year-old charged with second-degree murder in connection to shooting

By Tim Toszell Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 4:38 pm
.
. Global News File

A man arrested in a shooting late last year in west Saint John has now been charged with second-degree murder.

Justin Breau, 35, was arrested following a shooting on Nov. 17, 2019, at a home on Duke Street West.

READ MORE: 3 N.B. men charged after assault leaves man with life-threatening injuries in Halifax

A male victim in the incident was taken to hospital, but police say Mark Shatford died of his injuries last month.

Breau appeared in court Thursday, charged with second-degree murder. The Crown withdrew a previous charge of attempted murder.

READ MORE: Saint John Police Force to make over $1M in cuts this year

Breau has elected for a trial by judge and jury. A two-day preliminary hearing is set for April 8 and 9 in Saint John.

Story continues below advertisement

He remains in custody.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saint JohnSecond Degree MurderDuke Street WestMark Shatford
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.