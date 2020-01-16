35-year-old charged with second-degree murder in connection to shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A man arrested in a shooting late last year in west Saint John has now been charged with second-degree murder.

Justin Breau, 35, was arrested following a shooting on Nov. 17, 2019, at a home on Duke Street West.

A male victim in the incident was taken to hospital, but police say Mark Shatford died of his injuries last month.

Breau appeared in court Thursday, charged with second-degree murder. The Crown withdrew a previous charge of attempted murder.

Breau has elected for a trial by judge and jury. A two-day preliminary hearing is set for April 8 and 9 in Saint John.

He remains in custody.