Calgary man charged after allegedly running over victim

Send this page to someone via email

The article contains details about the serious incident that may be disturbing to some readers. Reader discretion is advised.

A Calgary man has been charged after he allegedly ran over someone with a vehicle while they were unconscious.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 10, police said the victim and two suspects, a man and a woman, were inside the victim’s vehicle while it was parked in the Westbrook Mall parking lot.

Police said the suspects did not know the victim prior to the incident.

Officers said the victim went into medical distress at around 2:45 a.m. and became unconscious in the vehicle. The suspects then allegedly dragged the victim from the vehicle and left him on the ground in the parking lot.

Story continues below advertisement

According to a Thursday news release, the suspects then got back into the vehicle and ran over the victim. They stopped and went back to take the victim’s wallet before fleeing the scene.

Police said the vehicle was believed to be involved in a single-vehicle collision with a retaining wall in the nearby neighbourhood of Richmond. The suspects fled the scene and left the vehicle behind.

Officers said the suspects used the victim’s debit card and a credit card belonging to the victim’s employer at several businesses throughout the city.

The victim was found at around 8 a.m. and was rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition. Police said he sustained life-altering injuries.

Skylar Nigel Bragg, 22, of Calgary, was charged with:

Criminal negligence causing bodily harm

Assault with a weapon

Fail to stop after accident

Dangerous operation of a vehicle causing injury

Robbery

Fail to comply with undertaking

Three counts of fraud under $5,000

Bragg is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 1.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are also searching for a woman believed to be involved in the incident. She is described to be in her mid-30s, five-feet-four-inches tall, with medium build and red hair. She has a tattoo on her left shoulder with her son’s name.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur-lined hood, grey sweatpants and black boots.

“We are asking for anyone with information about this incident to come forward to police,” said acting Staff Sgt. Liana Deegan in a statement.

“The victim was left alone outside in frigid temperatures for several hours in the middle of winter and has now suffered life-altering injuries as a result of this horrible incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.