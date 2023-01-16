Menu

Crime

Calgary police issue warrant for man wanted for sexual assault

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted January 16, 2023 7:16 pm
Undated images of Papi Muyembi Chiyombo, wanted by police for sexual assault charges. View image in full screen
Undated images of Papi Muyembi Chiyombo, wanted by police for sexual assault charges. handout / Calgary Police Service

Calgary police have issued a warrant for a man they believe sexually touched a woman without consent in September 2022.

At a social-sector agency downtown, a man used force against an employee to sexually assault her on Sep. 22, 2022, police said.

After many attempts to locate the suspect, charges were laid against the man by way of warrant on Jan. 13.

Police are asking for the information from the public of the man’s whereabouts.

Papi Muyembi Chiyombo, 40, is described as around 6-foot tall, 210 pounds and having short, dark hair. He is often seen wearing a light-blue denim jacket with a Donald Duck image printed on the back.

Anyone with information of Muyembi Chiyombo’s location, or with information about the case, are asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

