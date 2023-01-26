Man hit in head with frying pan, bitten in domestic assault: Brandon police

A woman in Brandon, Man., has been charged after police say a man was hit in the head with a frying pan and bitten during a domestic dispute.
Police responded to a home in the 600 block of Franklin Street Wednesday after they say “a disturbance” was heard in the background during a 911 call.
They say officers found a male victim who had allegedly been struck in the head with a frying pan by a woman.
The suspect had also bitten the man on his arm, police said in a Thursday media release.
A 24-year-old woman was arrested and charged with domestic assault with a weapon.
The suspect was taken to Brandon police headquarters where she was lodged until sober.
The woman has since been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in March.
There was no update from police on the man’s condition.
