Crime

Man charged in Brandon dump break-in calls police on himself because was ‘cold’: BPS

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 19, 2022 12:09 pm
A 39-year-old Brandon man is charged with break and enter with intent to commit theft after investigators allege he broke into the Brandon Landfill intending to steal discarded laptop computers, but instead called police on himself because he was getting cold. View image in full screen
A 39-year-old Brandon man is charged with break and enter with intent to commit theft after investigators allege he broke into the Brandon Landfill intending to steal discarded laptop computers, but instead called police on himself because he was getting cold. Global News / File

A man accused of plotting to steal discarded laptops from the Brandon dump called police on himself because he got cold waiting for his getaway driver, police say.

Friends dropped the man off at the Brandon Landfill with a plan to break in and steal laptop computers from the electronics pile, Brandon police said in a release Sunday.

But the plan went awry when the man’s friends failed to come back to pick him up, investigators say.

They say the man broke into the recycling depot office and called police to turn himself in, because “he was getting cold.”

A 39-year-old Brandon man is charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit theft.

The accused has been released from custody on a promise to appear in court Feb. 9.

