At least 18 tires popped on Saskatoon vehicles early Thursday

Two 15-year-old boys are facing vandalism charges in relation to a string of vehicle tires being popped in Saskatoon.

Saskatoon police said they found at least 18 vehicles with punctured tires early Thursday, adding there are likely more. Police found the two boys nearby.

Officers said the boys had bladed weapons with them, and were charged with 18 counts of willful damage to property, as well as weapon-related offences.

Police say people living near Saskatchewan Crescent East, College Drive, Cumberland Avenue South, and 14th Street East should inspect their vehicles for vandalism.

Anyone wanting to report related vandalism, or with information can contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 and reference case number 23-11117.