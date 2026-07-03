Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Sentencing hearing today for women who killed foster son and abused his sibling

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 3, 2026 11:14 am
1 min read
The Milton, Ont. courthouse is shown on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. Two Ontario women have been found guilty of killing a boy they were trying to adopt and confining his brother. View image in full screen
The Milton, Ont. courthouse is shown on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. Two Ontario women have been found guilty of killing a boy they were trying to adopt and confining his brother. Maan Alhmidi/ CP
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A sentencing hearing is underway for two Burlington, Ont., women who abused two Indigenous brothers in their care, killing the oldest.

Becky Hamber and Brandy Cooney were found guilty in early May of first-degree murder in the death of a 12-year-old boy, and of unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon and failure to provide the necessaries of life regarding his younger sibling.

First-degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The couple took in the two boys, who cannot be identified under a publication ban, in the fall of 2017 and sought to adopt them.

Five years later, the older boy — by then so thin that first responders questioned his age — died in the basement of their home.

His brother was taken away by child welfare services and later testified at the women’s trial, describing years of abuse both siblings endured at the couple’s hands.

Story continues below advertisement

The boy testified he was locked in his room for long stretches of time and denied food at times for days, court documents show. He told the court he was forced to wear a wetsuit that was fastened to his feet with zip ties, leaving him with deep cuts on his feet.

In his written ruling, Ontario Superior Court Justice Clayton Conlan said Hamber and Cooney hated and resented the children for “having come into their lives and not having turned out to be what was expected.”

The women’s lawyers argued their clients had no intention of hurting the children, who they said had significant behavioural issues.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices