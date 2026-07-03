Ottawa police rescue woman held hostage for more than 14 hours

A hostage-taking that prompted a massive police response in an Ottawa neighbourhood has ended after a more than 14-hour standoff.
Officers were called Thursday morning over concerns that a woman was being held hostage inside a home on Finlayson Crescent, according to a news release from the Ottawa Police Service.
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“For more than 14 hours, officers and negotiators worked to peacefully resolve the situation,” the news release said.
At about 9 p.m., members of the tactical unit entered the home and rescued the woman.
Police said she was “physically unharmed and is receiving appropriate supports.”
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The male suspect was taken into custody and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Charges are pending.
Police said the Special Investigations Unit has also been notified, as a police firearm was discharged.
The investigation is ongoing.
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