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Crime

Ottawa police rescue woman held hostage for more than 14 hours

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted July 3, 2026 10:25 am
1 min read
An Ottawa Police Service cruiser is parked at a scene in downtown Ottawa. View image in full screen
An Ottawa Police Service cruiser is parked at a scene in downtown Ottawa. Sean Kilpatrick/ CP
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A hostage-taking that prompted a massive police response in an Ottawa neighbourhood has ended after a more than 14-hour standoff.

Officers were called Thursday morning over concerns that a woman was being held hostage inside a home on Finlayson Crescent, according to a news release from the Ottawa Police Service.

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“For more than 14 hours, officers and negotiators worked to peacefully resolve the situation,” the news release said.

At about 9 p.m., members of the tactical unit entered the home and rescued the woman.

Police said she was “physically unharmed and is receiving appropriate supports.”

The male suspect was taken into custody and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Charges are pending.

Police said the Special Investigations Unit has also been notified, as a police firearm was discharged.

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The investigation is ongoing.

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