Crime

More charges laid in Saskatoon grandparent scam

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 25, 2023 4:54 pm
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Police Service said additional charges have been laid in a grandparent scam that cost residents over $100,000. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says additional charges have been added in a grandparent scam investigation.

Officers said a 25-year-old man who was arrested previously as part of the investigation is now facing an additional charge of fraud over $5,000 and one of recruiting for a criminal organization.

Read more: Additional arrests made in Saskatoon family emergency scam

Read next: Dog shoots, kills owner in freak accident during hunting trip in Kansas

The man now faces a total of 13 charges of fraud over $5,000 and three criminal organization-related charges.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing, and anyone who has been a victim of fraud is encouraged to call the SPS at 306-975-8300.

Three Quebec men were charged in relation to these grandparent scams in early January.

Officers say these scams have cost residents a total of over $100,000.

Police said they had received reports where an elderly person gets a call or knock on their door from someone claiming they knew of one of their family members in an emergency situation and needing money for bail or hospital bills.

— with files from Brooke Kruger 

