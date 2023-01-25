More charges laid in Saskatoon grandparent scam

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says additional charges have been added in a grandparent scam investigation.

Officers said a 25-year-old man who was arrested previously as part of the investigation is now facing an additional charge of fraud over $5,000 and one of recruiting for a criminal organization.

The man now faces a total of 13 charges of fraud over $5,000 and three criminal organization-related charges.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing, and anyone who has been a victim of fraud is encouraged to call the SPS at 306-975-8300.

Three Quebec men were charged in relation to these grandparent scams in early January.

Officers say these scams have cost residents a total of over $100,000.

Police said they had received reports where an elderly person gets a call or knock on their door from someone claiming they knew of one of their family members in an emergency situation and needing money for bail or hospital bills.

— with files from Brooke Kruger