Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Additional arrests made in Saskatoon family emergency scam

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 12, 2023 1:06 pm
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
Saskatoon police say they've made additional arrests in a family emergency scam investigation. File / Global News

Two more arrests have been made in connection with a rash of family emergency scams that have been plaguing Saskatoon, according to the Saskatoon Police Service.

Police said an officer was on patrol in the 800 block of 22nd Street West Wednesday night and stopped a vehicle of interest believed to be involved in the scams.

Read more: Saskatoon police make arrest in family emergency scam investigation

Read next: Air Canada customer battles airline after AirTag tracks missing bag stuck over 8,000 km away

Officers said two men from Quebec, aged 25 and 26, are facing ten charges of fraud over $5,000 and one charge of possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

The 25-year-old man was previously arrested and charged on Tuesday with seven counts of fraud over $5,000 and is now facing an additional three charges.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police have received reports over the past few weeks of the scam in which a victim gets a call from someone claiming to be a family member in an emergency situation needing money for bail or hospital bills.

Investigators encourage anyone who may have been a victim of fraud to reach out to Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.

Police say the cumulative amount stolen through the scam is at least $100,000. The investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough police address holiday scams in the region'
Peterborough police address holiday scams in the region
CrimePoliceSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon Police ServiceFraudScamArrestsOfficersfamily emergency scam
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers