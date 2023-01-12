Additional arrests made in Saskatoon family emergency scam

Send this page to someone via email

Two more arrests have been made in connection with a rash of family emergency scams that have been plaguing Saskatoon, according to the Saskatoon Police Service.

Police said an officer was on patrol in the 800 block of 22nd Street West Wednesday night and stopped a vehicle of interest believed to be involved in the scams.

Officers said two men from Quebec, aged 25 and 26, are facing ten charges of fraud over $5,000 and one charge of possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

The 25-year-old man was previously arrested and charged on Tuesday with seven counts of fraud over $5,000 and is now facing an additional three charges.

Police have received reports over the past few weeks of the scam in which a victim gets a call from someone claiming to be a family member in an emergency situation needing money for bail or hospital bills.

Investigators encourage anyone who may have been a victim of fraud to reach out to Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.

Police say the cumulative amount stolen through the scam is at least $100,000. The investigation is ongoing.