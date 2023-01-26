Menu

Health

Top doctor says Ontario ‘must remain vigilant’ past flu peak, COVID variant advances

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 26, 2023 9:42 am
The latest on the spread of the new COVID variant in Canada
WATCH: The latest on the spread of the new COVID variant in Canada.

TORONTO — Ontario’s top doctor says even though COVID-19 and flu activity is declining, the province “must remain vigilant” as a more transmissible variant gains ground.

In a statement, Dr. Kieran Moore says parts of Ontario are reporting a rise in the number of cases of the more easily spreadable XBB 1.5 variant of COVID-19.

He says while the new strain has not been associated with more severe illness, infections could climb as it becomes the “main variant in Ontario.”

Moore says Ontario is seeing a decline in COVID, respiratory syncytial virus and flu activity throughout the province, offering some relief to hard-hit hospitals.

Read more: COVID boosters effective against XBB variants: U.S. CDC study

In recent weeks, Ontario pediatric hospitals have ramped up surgeries after a three-month surge of flu and RSV cases pushed them to redeploy staff to intensive care units and emergency departments.

Moore says flu cases peaked at the end of November and continue to decline.

