‘Siberian express’ on its way to Saskatchewan, bringing -30 windchills

Saskatchewan residents have been able to enjoy above average temperatures this January, but it isn’t going to last for long.

The end of the week will bring a cold snap with windchill temperatures below -30 and overnight lows of mid-minus 20s.

Environment Canada said that this type of weather shouldn’t be anything surprising to those living in Saskatchewan, as February is usually the coldest month across the prairies.

“We often call it the ‘Siberian express’ or a ‘Siberian high’, because that’s the origin of where it’s coming from,” said Terri Lang with Environment Canda, explaining the cold snap.

“But as it comes further south, often it kind of gets a little bit modified.”

The cold weather is expected to sweep in Friday night. But unfortunately, it might not be as short-lived as some might hope.

“Once the cold air gets established, it’s a little bit hard to kind of get rid of it. So, I think it’s going to be around for a while, at least into the end of next week,” Lang said.

She explained that February’s forecast is expected to be below average, temperature-wise.

Outdoor activities might be limited as the cold air hangs around, affecting ski slopes in the province, like Saskatoon’s Optimist Hill.

“I tend to close when we have the extreme cold warning,” said Optimist Hill’s general manager Maxine Tebbe. “It’s more of a safety issue for our guests as well as for our staff.”

She reported that the hill saw a great turnout in January as a result of the warm temperatures.

“We are seeing a lot more people on the hill and a lot more enjoyment this year.”

Lang warned travellers of less-than-desirable road conditions as it gets colder and said people should exercise caution.

“When the temperatures go above freezing, you know, they’re going to go below freezing eventually. So, that with some melting snow, it’s really going to ice the roads up and maybe some blowing snow over top of that,” said Lang.

“We are not out of the woods when it comes to winter just yet.”