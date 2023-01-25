Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Stolen SUV investigation leads to 2 arrests, gun seizure: Winnipeg police

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 25, 2023 3:12 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police say an investigation into a stolen SUV led to two arrests and the seizure of a shotgun.

On Tuesday at 3:25 a.m. officers were travelling on North Dame Avenue in the Weston area when they say they saw an SUV pass them.

Police say the vehicle matched a description of a stolen SUV that was taken on Dec 27, after it had been left running unattended in the McMillan neighbourhood.

Officers pursued the vehicle after checking the licence plate and seeing that it did not match the SUV.

Read more: Man arrested after gun pointed at other man in Winnipeg mall, police say

Read next: Paris Hilton welcomes 1st baby in adorable Instagram post

The vehicle stopped near a home in the first 100 block of Worth Street and the occupants ran inside.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police say officers confirmed the SUV was the outstanding stolen vehicle and two suspects were arrested (inside the home).

A search of the SUV resulted in the seizure of a loaded 12-gauge pump-action shotgun, police say.

Consequently, a 31-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, both from Winnipeg, are facing multiple charges and have been detained in custody.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police seek suspect accused of choking, attacking woman'
Winnipeg police seek suspect accused of choking, attacking woman
ManitobaWinnipeg policewinnipegWinnipeg crimeStolen VehiclePolice ChaseVehicle TheftWPSPolice PursuitShotgunStolen SUVgun seized2 arrests made
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers