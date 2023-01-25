Stolen SUV investigation leads to 2 arrests, gun seizure: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say an investigation into a stolen SUV led to two arrests and the seizure of a shotgun.

On Tuesday at 3:25 a.m. officers were travelling on North Dame Avenue in the Weston area when they say they saw an SUV pass them.

Police say the vehicle matched a description of a stolen SUV that was taken on Dec 27, after it had been left running unattended in the McMillan neighbourhood.

Officers pursued the vehicle after checking the licence plate and seeing that it did not match the SUV.

The vehicle stopped near a home in the first 100 block of Worth Street and the occupants ran inside.

Police say officers confirmed the SUV was the outstanding stolen vehicle and two suspects were arrested (inside the home).

A search of the SUV resulted in the seizure of a loaded 12-gauge pump-action shotgun, police say.

Consequently, a 31-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, both from Winnipeg, are facing multiple charges and have been detained in custody.