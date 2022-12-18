Man arrested after gun pointed at other man in Winnipeg mall, police say

A man armed with a gun inside a Winnipeg mall has been arrested and charged, police say.
Security staff at the mall in the 1400 block of Portage Avenue had tracked down the man to a nearby restaurant in the 600 block of St. James Street when officers responded to the report.
Police say the man was then taken into custody and a handgun was found in his possession.
Officers say the man had been involved in an altercation at the mall with a man he knew.
During the incident, he pulled out the gun and pointed it at the other man but no shots were fired, according to police.
A 23-year-old man from Winnipeg has been detained in custody.
