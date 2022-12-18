Menu

Crime

Man arrested after gun pointed at other man in Winnipeg mall, police say

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 18, 2022 3:08 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

A man armed with a gun inside a Winnipeg mall has been arrested and charged, police say.

Security staff at the mall in the 1400 block of Portage Avenue had tracked down the man to a nearby restaurant in the 600 block of St. James Street when officers responded to the report.

Police say the man was then taken into custody and a handgun was found in his possession.

Read more: 6 Winnipeg men facing charges after firearms spotted in social media video

Officers say the man had been involved in an altercation at the mall with a man he knew.

During the incident, he pulled out the gun and pointed it at the other man but no shots were fired, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

A 23-year-old man from Winnipeg has been detained in custody.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba man pleads guilty in 3D-printed ‘ghost gun’ case'
Manitoba man pleads guilty in 3D-printed ‘ghost gun’ case
