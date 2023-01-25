Witness wanted in Sandeson murder trial believed to be in Toronto, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who is alleged to have evaded a subpoena to testify at William Sandeson’s first-degree murder trial in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Pookiel McCabe. He has been subpoenaed to testify in the Supreme Court case against Sandeson, who is charged in the 2015 death of Taylor Samson.

Police note it’s believed McCabe currently lives in Toronto.

“The Warrant for Witness was issued for evading service of a subpoena,” a statement reads. “Police have been attempting to find Mr. McCabe but have not been able to locate him.”

Sandeson’s trial is currently in its third week. A verdict from a trial in 2017 was overturned on appeal and this second trial was ordered in 2020.