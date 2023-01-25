Menu

Crime

Witness wanted in Sandeson murder trial believed to be in Toronto, police say

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 25, 2023 1:42 pm
Click to play video: 'William Sandeson murder trial hears from accused’s ex-girlfriend'
William Sandeson murder trial hears from accused’s ex-girlfriend
William Sandeson’s first-degree murder trial heard from a key witness Monday – someone who was with him before and after the alleged crime. Sandeson’s former girlfriend took the stand, telling the jury he was acting ‘a little rattled’ and saying his apartment smelled like bleach after the suspected murder. Callum Smith reports.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who is alleged to have evaded a subpoena to testify at William Sandeson’s first-degree murder trial in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Pookiel McCabe. He has been subpoenaed to testify in the Supreme Court case against Sandeson, who is charged in the 2015 death of Taylor Samson.

Read more: Sandeson’s ex-girlfriend describes him acting ‘a little rattled,’ bleach smell after alleged murder

Read next: Alberta dad learns about son’s death in Victoria after Googling his name, finding obituary

Police note it’s believed McCabe currently lives in Toronto.

“The Warrant for Witness was issued for evading service of a subpoena,” a statement reads. “Police have been attempting to find Mr. McCabe but have not been able to locate him.”

Sandeson’s trial is currently in its third week. A verdict from a trial in 2017 was overturned on appeal and this second trial was ordered in 2020.

