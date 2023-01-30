Menu

Canada

Murder trial in Halifax hears key witness describe gruesome details of crime scene

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2023 12:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Sandeson murder trial hears victim’s DNA found on bullet'
Sandeson murder trial hears victim’s DNA found on bullet
The William Sandeson first-degree murder trial has been told Taylor Samson’s DNA has been found on a bullet lodged inside a window frame in Sandeson’s Halifax apartment. As Callum Smith reports, Thursday’s testimony follows a mid-trial instruction for jurors to only base their opinions and decisions on evidence heard inside the courtroom.

The grisly aftermath of an alleged fatal shooting was described today during the murder trial of a former medical student accused of killing a fellow student in Halifax seven years ago.

William Sandeson, who at the time was a med student and track athlete, has pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder of Dalhousie University physics student Taylor Samson.

The Crown alleges Samson had gone to Sandeson’s apartment to sell him nine kilograms of marijuana when the accused shot him on the night of Aug. 15, 2015.

Key witness Justin Blades — another former Dalhousie student and track athlete who knew Sandeson — testified he was visiting a friend in a neighbouring apartment when the two young men heard a gunshot.

Blades said that within seconds, Sandeson knocked at their door and was allowed in, and the three men headed for Sandeson’s apartment to see what was going on.

Click to play video: 'William Sandeson murder trial hears from accused’s ex-girlfriend'
William Sandeson murder trial hears from accused’s ex-girlfriend

Blades told the jury that from the doorway of Sandeson’s apartment, he saw a tall man slumped forward in a kitchen chair, his head almost between his knees _ and there was blood pouring from wounds he could not see.

He said he also saw a growing pool of blood on the floor, as well as money on the kitchen table and the floor.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

