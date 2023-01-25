New president and CEO named at Guelph General Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The board at Guelph General Hospital has named a new president and CEO.

Chair David Kennedy announced on Wednesday that Mark Walton will replace the retiring Marianne Walker as of April 10.

“We would like to congratulate Mark on his new role at GGH and sincerely thank Marianne for her unwavering compassion and commitment to our staff and community,” Kennedy said in a statement.

“During Marianne’s tenure, she ensured that the Hospital provided the standard of care our community deserves even through the challenges of the pandemic. She also leaves the Hospital with having a brand new Strategic Plan which will guide it for the next five years.”

According to a news release, Walton has a long history of progressive senior leadership roles within health care in Ontario. Walton most recently was senior vice-president, COVID-19 pandemic response and regional lead, west region and CEO of Local Health Integration Networks with Ontario Health.

The hospital says he also brings a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing community hospitals, and has a reputation for achieving results through trusting relationships built on transparency, respect and a sincere interest in seeing people, services and organizations thrive.

It says Walton is also familiar with the Guelph-Waterloo Region area, having spent the last two years working closely with key organizations and individuals on a number of key strategic initiatives.

“I am looking forward to working with the Leadership team and staff at GGH and building on the excellent reputation they already enjoy,” Walton said in a statement.

“It is an honour to follow in the footsteps of Marianne. I am committed to continuing the strategic planning work she initiated to ensure the hospital continues to meet our communities’ evolving health care needs as the patient-first, safety-focused organization it already is.”