President and CEO of Guelph General Hospital announces retirement

Marianne Walker, the president and CEO of Guelph General Hospital, has decided to retire.

In a news release, the hospital’s board of directors announced that Walker will continue in her role until a replacement is found, but she will leave her post by the end of the year.

“The board is so grateful for Marianne’s leadership over these past eight years,” said board chair Kathy Wilkie in a statement.

“She is an exceptional leader with a track record for delivering on results year over year. We are thankful for Marianne’s remarkable vision, innovation, compassion and commitment to providing high-quality care for our patients and community. Her enthusiasm and leadership will be deeply missed.”

Walker has been serving as president and CEO since 2014 and the news release highlighted some of her achievements since then, including providing “steady and stellar leadership” through the COVID-19 pandemic.

She is also a past board member of the Ontario Hospital Association and is the current board chair of the Canadian College of Health Leaders.

“Throughout my career, I have had the honour and privilege to meet so many wonderful people who have enriched my life,” Walker said.

“Working with patients and families, staff, professional staff, volunteers, donors, community partners and board members, I’m so proud of what we have accomplished together.”

The hospital said it will form a committee to initiate a national search for a new president and CEO.

