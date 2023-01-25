Menu

Crime

More than $1M worth of drugs, cash off the streets in Lethbridge: ALERT

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted January 25, 2023 1:17 pm
Lethbridge Police headquarters is shown in Lethbridge, Alta., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. View image in full screen
Lethbridge Police headquarters is shown in Lethbridge, Alta., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. David Rossiter, THE CANADIAN PRESS

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said they’ve taken more than $1 million worth of drugs and cash off the streets in Lethbridge.

On Dec. 20, 2022, record amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine were seized. With the help of Lethbridge police, two homes and two vehicles were searched during the investigation.

A news conference slated for 11 a.m. will divulge further details about the seizure; according to a news release, it’s believed to be one of the city’s largest drug busts.

Trending Now

More to come…

Click to play video: 'ALERT superintendent says they got the ‘whole snake’ after record-setting drug bust'
ALERT superintendent says they got the ‘whole snake’ after record-setting drug bust
