More than $1M worth of drugs, cash off the streets in Lethbridge: ALERT

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said they’ve taken more than $1 million worth of drugs and cash off the streets in Lethbridge.

On Dec. 20, 2022, record amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine were seized. With the help of Lethbridge police, two homes and two vehicles were searched during the investigation.

A news conference slated for 11 a.m. will divulge further details about the seizure; according to a news release, it’s believed to be one of the city’s largest drug busts.

More to come…