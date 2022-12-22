Police in Southern Alberta arrest two for stealing guns from store in Fort Macleod

See more sharing options

Police in Southern Alberta have arrested two people who they say stole guns from a hardware store in Fort Macleod.

Fort Macleod RCMP began investigating on Sept. 27 after receiving a report of a break-and-enter at Alberta Hardware in the town 50 kilometres west of Lethbridge.

1:56 Lethbridge ranked worst in Canada on 2021 crime severity index

Lethbridge Police Service’s property crimes unit, Raymond RCMP, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) and police dogs were recruited to help with the investigation.

More than two months after the break and enter, the Southern Alberta crime reduction unit (CRU) searched residences in Stirling and Lethbridge.

As a result, two people have been charged.

Justin Barlow, 34, is facing six charges including failing to comply with a release order. He is being held in custody pending an appearance in provincial court on Jan. 13, 2023.

Gillian Macleod, 36, is facing four charges, was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Jan. 30, 2023.