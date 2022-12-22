Police in Southern Alberta arrest two for stealing guns from store in Fort Macleod

Police in Southern Alberta have arrested two people who they say stole guns from a hardware store in Fort Macleod.
Fort Macleod RCMP began investigating on Sept. 27 after receiving a report of a break-and-enter at Alberta Hardware in the town 50 kilometres west of Lethbridge.
Lethbridge Police Service’s property crimes unit, Raymond RCMP, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) and police dogs were recruited to help with the investigation.
-
Toronto and Vancouver airports warn of operational impacts due to weather
-
82-year-old Walmart worker can now retire thanks to generous GoFundMe campaign
More than two months after the break and enter, the Southern Alberta crime reduction unit (CRU) searched residences in Stirling and Lethbridge.
As a result, two people have been charged.
Read more: 4 charged with stolen firearms, vehicles after 3-hour police standoff in Lethbridge
Justin Barlow, 34, is facing six charges including failing to comply with a release order. He is being held in custody pending an appearance in provincial court on Jan. 13, 2023.
Gillian Macleod, 36, is facing four charges, was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Jan. 30, 2023.
Comments