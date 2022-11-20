Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

4 charged with stolen firearms, vehicles after 3-hour police standoff in Lethbridge

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted November 20, 2022 12:44 pm
Jeremy Toth, 26, is wanted for multiple charges of stolen property. View image in full screen
Jeremy Toth, 26, is wanted for multiple charges of stolen property. Courtesy of: Lethbridge Police

Lethbridge police have charged three men and one woman for property crimes following an investigation.

The investigation led police to a home on the 4500 black of 28 Avenue South in Lethbridge. There, authorities arrested five people plus a 36-year-old man who took part in a three-hour standoff with police.

The man surrendered after the Critical Incident Team was sent out.

Police searched the home and a north side storage facility and found “seven firearms and other property — determined to have been previously stolen during a break and enter in Magrath — as well as additional property stolen from other break-ins,” according to a news release from Lethbridge Police.

Read more: 2 men charged after Lethbridge police seize drugs, stolen property, brass knuckles

Story continues below advertisement

“Police also seized 19 grams of fentanyl and recovered two stolen vehicles.”

Police continue to investigate the crimes. While six were arrested, only four were charged. Three of the four accused are in police custody, while police continue to search for the fourth man involved.

Donovan James Holmberg, 36, of Lethbridge took part in the standoff. He is charged with:

Trending Now
  • Break and enter to steal firearms
  • Possession of stolen property over $5,000
  • Three counts of failing to comply with a release order/conditions
  • Seven counts each of careless use/storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowingly possessing a firearm and possession of a firearm/weapon obtain by crime

Camron Leo Rasmussen, 27, of Coleman is charged with:

  • Break and enter to steal firearms
  • Possession of stolen property
  • Possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Failing to comply with an undertaking
  • Three counts of failing to comply with a release order/conditions
  • Seven counts each of careless use/storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowingly possessing a firearm and possession of a firearm/weapon obtained by crime

Taylor Shae Knapp-Johnson, 23, of Lethbridge is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Read more: Lethbridge woman arrested and charged for ‘substantial’ cash theft

Story continues below advertisement

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Jeremy Mackenzie Toth, 26, of Lethbridge, who is charged with:

  • Break and enter to steal firearms
  • Failing to comply with a release order/conditions
  • Three counts of failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking
  • Seven counts each of careless use/storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowingly possessing a firearm and possession of a firearm/weapon obtain by crime

Holmberg, Rasmussen and Knapp-Johnson are in police custody and will remain so until their court dates in November and January, respectively.

Police continue to search for Toth and ask anyone who sees him or has any information on his whereabouts to contact Lethbridge Police.

CrimePolice investigationFirearmsLethbridge CrimeLethbridge PoliceStolen VehiclesStolen Propertydrugs chargesProperty crime investigationStolen property crime
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers