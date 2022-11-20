4 charged with stolen firearms, vehicles after 3-hour police standoff in Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge police have charged three men and one woman for property crimes following an investigation.

The investigation led police to a home on the 4500 black of 28 Avenue South in Lethbridge. There, authorities arrested five people plus a 36-year-old man who took part in a three-hour standoff with police.

The man surrendered after the Critical Incident Team was sent out.

Police searched the home and a north side storage facility and found “seven firearms and other property — determined to have been previously stolen during a break and enter in Magrath — as well as additional property stolen from other break-ins,” according to a news release from Lethbridge Police.

“Police also seized 19 grams of fentanyl and recovered two stolen vehicles.”

Police continue to investigate the crimes. While six were arrested, only four were charged. Three of the four accused are in police custody, while police continue to search for the fourth man involved.

Donovan James Holmberg, 36, of Lethbridge took part in the standoff. He is charged with:

Break and enter to steal firearms

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Three counts of failing to comply with a release order/conditions

Seven counts each of careless use/storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowingly possessing a firearm and possession of a firearm/weapon obtain by crime

Camron Leo Rasmussen, 27, of Coleman is charged with:

Break and enter to steal firearms

Possession of stolen property

Possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000

Possession of a controlled substance

Failing to comply with an undertaking

Three counts of failing to comply with a release order/conditions

Seven counts each of careless use/storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowingly possessing a firearm and possession of a firearm/weapon obtained by crime

Taylor Shae Knapp-Johnson, 23, of Lethbridge is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Jeremy Mackenzie Toth, 26, of Lethbridge, who is charged with:

Break and enter to steal firearms

Failing to comply with a release order/conditions

Three counts of failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking

Seven counts each of careless use/storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowingly possessing a firearm and possession of a firearm/weapon obtain by crime

Holmberg, Rasmussen and Knapp-Johnson are in police custody and will remain so until their court dates in November and January, respectively.

Police continue to search for Toth and ask anyone who sees him or has any information on his whereabouts to contact Lethbridge Police.