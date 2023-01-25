Charges laid in downtown London, Ont. arson involving multiple vehicles

See more sharing options

London, Ont., police have laid charges in an arson investigation following an overnight fire on Tuesday near the city’s downtown.

James Frederick Wilson, 41, of London, has been charged with arson causing damage to property and arson with disregard for human life.

No injuries were reported in a blaze that involved multiple vehicles as well as property outside of a building on Picton Street.

The damage estimate is pegged at $160,000.

The accused is expected to appear in court on Friday.