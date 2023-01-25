Menu

Crime

Charges laid in downtown London, Ont. arson involving multiple vehicles

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted January 25, 2023 9:41 am
File photo of police lights. View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. Stelsone via Getty Images

London, Ont., police have laid charges in an arson investigation following an overnight fire on Tuesday near the city’s downtown.

James Frederick Wilson, 41, of London, has been charged with arson causing damage to property and arson with disregard for human life.

Read more: London man arrested as police investigate overnight fire

Read next: Alberta dad learns about son's death in Victoria after Googling his name, finding obituary

No injuries were reported in a blaze that involved multiple vehicles as well as property outside of a building on Picton Street.

Trending Now

The damage estimate is pegged at $160,000.

The accused is expected to appear in court on Friday.

