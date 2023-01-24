London man arrested as police investigate overnight fire

See more sharing options

Police say a man is in custody concerning an overnight fire.

London, Ont., police say emergency crews responded to reports of a large fire involving multiple vehicles and property outside a building in the 0-100 block of Picton Street overnight.

The London Fire Department was on the scene and extinguished the fires. The damages are estimated at around $160,000.

Occupants of nearby residences were evacuated, and police say there are no reported injuries.

A London man has been arrested, but no charges were announced by police as the investigation is ongoing.