London man arrested as police investigate overnight fire

Police say a man is in custody concerning an overnight fire.
London, Ont., police say emergency crews responded to reports of a large fire involving multiple vehicles and property outside a building in the 0-100 block of Picton Street overnight.
The London Fire Department was on the scene and extinguished the fires. The damages are estimated at around $160,000.
Occupants of nearby residences were evacuated, and police say there are no reported injuries.
A London man has been arrested, but no charges were announced by police as the investigation is ongoing.
