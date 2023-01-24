Emma Donoghue’s ‘Room’ moving to Broadway

Send this page to someone via email

The stage production of Room will soon be playing on Broadway.

The stage adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s best-selling novel will enter preview performances April 3 before opening on April 17 at the James Earl Jones Theater in New York.

Room has been playing at the Grand Theatre, where it had its North American debut, since March 2022. The production is written and adapted by Donoghue and is based on her 2010 novel, which she also adapted for the screen in 2015.

Dennis Garnhum, artistic director of the Grand, calls the move to Broadway an “incredibly proud moment.”

“We always believed in our local playwright and internationally renowned author, Emma Donoghue,” said Garnhum.

“And now we get to be part of a production that showcases what is possible at the Grand.”

The Broadway production will continue to be directed by Cora Bissett, who also wrote songs for the show with Kathryn Joseph.

Room tells the story of Ma, who has been locked in a room for seven years, and her five-year-old son, Jack, who has no concept of the world outside. While Jack happily exists inside the room with the help of Ma’s games and his vivid imagination, the time has come for both to escape and face the challenge of the world outside.

While Alexis Gordon has portrayed Ma in the London and Toronto productions, Tony award winner Adrienne Warren will take over the role for Broadway.

“I am truly honoured for the opportunity to return to Broadway in a project unlike anything I’ve done before,” said Warren, who won the Tony award for Best Actress in a Musical in 2020 for portraying Tina Turner.

“There were many reasons I wanted to join this team in telling this story, but most importantly, I wanted to share this beautifully human bond between a mother and her son.

The limited production run will play until mid-September.

Tickets will be available starting Feb. 6 at Telecharge.com.